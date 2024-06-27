Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Feeling red

Up and about: Feeling red?

Updated on: 28 June,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Even if the red carpet turned blue, these celebrities ensured that the shade wasn’t missed at a promotional event

Up and about: Feeling red?

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Feeling red?
x
00:00

Even if the red carpet turned blue, these celebrities ensured that the shade wasn’t missed at a promotional event


Just in


Just in


Raghav Juyal; Sunny Leone and Karan Johar

Louder at the back!

Louder at the back!

Arjun Kapoor sure enjoyed the attention as fans and media persons gathered to celebrate his birthday

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sakshi tanwar saiyami kher fatima sana shaikh arjun kapoor sunny leone karan johar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK