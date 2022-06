Up and about

Pics/Yogen Shah

We believe Shilpa Shetty Kundra, seemingly amused, can still give new-age actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia a tip or two on how to groove. Agree?

Cool gal: Radhika Madan; All’s good: Sonu Sood; Boy next door: Ahan Shetty

Leaving her in splits

Catching up at a launch event, Pankaj Tripathi seems to have cracked up Rasika Dugal. If only we could be a fly on the wall to overhear this conversation

Ooh la la!

Teaming a white bodycon dress with a denim jacket, Parineeti Chopra definitely has our attention. The actor attended a meeting with cops, who have invited her for the annual award show

Where have you been?

Out of sight is definitely not out of mind when it comes to Sidharth Malhotra. Away from the radar for long, the actor is spotted in Bandra