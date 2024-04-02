Up and about: Seeing a baby invokes the mummy in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who cannot help herself from playing with the tiny tot

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

Seeing a baby invokes the mummy in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who cannot help herself from playing with the tiny tot. Guess the actor couldn’t wait for the book launch to get over and go home to son Vayu

Family no 1

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh proudly wear their quirky side on their sleeve. In this case, on his head. Between Riteish’s cap and Genelia’s glares, wonder who raises the bar in crazy

What’s in the mug?

We have never really spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan without a mug in her hand. Is this coffee addiction? Or green tea? Curious minds on overdrive here

Shukriya, Meherbaani, karam

After returning to Mumbai with son Yug, Ajay Devgn stepped out of his bungalow to thank fans gathered outside for their wishes, gifts, and flowers on his 55th birthday

The right angle

No matter where the paparazzi is at, Rhea Chakraborty knows how to give her best profile for the cameras and still make it seem candid

Bhai ho toh aisa

On most days they may squabble like siblings do, but on Kritika Tiwari’s birthday, brother Kartik Aaryan went all out. The actor and his family were spotted at a sea-facing restaurant in Juhu