Up and about: Summer Caszh

After getting trolled for her Rs 40,000 Gucci T-shirt, Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a grey co-ord outfit that has heads turning. You can’t deny, the woman’s got style

Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah

After getting trolled for her Rs 40,000 Gucci T-shirt, Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a grey co-ord outfit that has heads turning. You can’t deny, the woman’s got style

Show full article

With her reality show set to kickstart soon, Neha Sharma seems to be hitting the gym hard

Selfie with the star

Die-hard fans will always grab the opportunity of posing with their favourite star. But it seems for some, even a selfie with Kriti Sanon’s back is enough

Loving her confidence

Sara Ali Khan has lost weight and how! While we are sure she is in seventh heaven seeing herself transform, a few netizens slammed her, calling her ‘malnourished’. No matter what size, some people love to nitpick. #HerBodyHerChoice

‘Who’odie?

Why does Parineeti Chopra’s hoodie make us feel like she has raided Badshah’s closet?

Mera wala day

At 28, Tejasswi Prakash has already become an idol for youngsters. The actor is seen celebrating her birthday with fans who surprised her on a set

Busy woman

Letting her hair loose, Ekta Kapoor was seen taking a break from her busy schedule to have dinner with a friend

Just in

No break: Ajay Devgn

Every pie is mine

Movies and charities are not the only thing keeping Sonu Sood busy. Game for varied businesses, the actor was seen at the launch of an app

Leading by example

With the rise in the number of COVID cases, even Salman Khan chooses to tread with caution. Wonder why his entourage doesn’t seem to care?