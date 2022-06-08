Up and about: Summer Caszh

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

After getting trolled for her Rs 40,000 Gucci T-shirt, Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a grey co-ord outfit that has heads turning. You can’t deny, the woman’s got style

Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah


Summer Caszh

After getting trolled for her Rs 40,000 Gucci T-shirt, Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a grey co-ord outfit that has heads turning. You can’t deny, the woman’s got style




Prep mode


