Breaking News
WR to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir, check details
Maharashtra budget 2024: Dairy farmers protest near Vidhan Bhavan; seek Rs 34 per litre for hybrid cow milk
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Inteha ho gayi intezar ki

Up and about: Inteha ho gayi intezar ki

Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“Kaha tha, hum wapas aayenge,” says Pankaj Tripathi while Ali Fazal flexes his muscles and tells the paparazzi to be ready for Guddu Bhaiyya and his team

Up and about: Inteha ho gayi intezar ki

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Inteha ho gayi intezar ki
x
00:00

Dum hai toh bolo


Dum hai toh bolo


Tabu almost seems ready to battle it out with anyone who crosses her


In a meeting

In a meeting

Dressed in olive green pants and a sheer black shirt, Shalini Pandey goes semi-casual for media interactions

Just in

Just in

Feeling blue: Raashii Khanna; Goth kudi: Shruti Haasan: Hum saath saath hai: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra; Music, on the go: Neha Bhasin

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ali fazal Rasika Dugal Shweta Tripathi Sharma pankaj tripathi tabu Shalini Pandey Raashi Khanna shruti haasan kiara advani sidharth malhotra neha bhasin bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK