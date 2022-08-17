Breaking News
Up and about: The good life

Updated on: 17 August,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

You’re indeed living a life of luxury if you have Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter as drivers of your ride at the airport

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter/Pics/Yogen Shah, PTI



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

To train


Braving a rainy day in Mumbai, Karan Kundrra turns up for a sweat session 

Now This

We wonder how a salon visit turns into a day of work for Shehnaaz Gill, who is spotted dutifully waving the tri-colour when caught by lensmen

Caught

Even Vijay Deverakonda cannot escape Bharti Singh’s shenanigans when the comedian gets to work on a reality show set

Mom’s calling

Ranbir Kapoor spends a festive day at mother Neetu Kapoor’s home

Together

Boman Irani and wife Zenobia warm hearts with their appearance outside a fire temple on the occasion of Parsi New Year

For the good

Anupam Kher inaugurates a medical camp in the city on the 76th Independence Day

 

