Up and about: Too much?

B’day girl Jannat Zubair Rahmani should know that replacing candles with crackers is the sign of an attention seeker
Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha and Shivangi Josh. Pics/Yogen Shah
Tu hai wahi?
Turning the tables on lensmen who recognise celebrities, Radhika Apte seems to strike up a conversation with a familiar media-person
New work
Ahan Shetty is papped while on a work commitment in the city
Any good?
Armaan Malik, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor grab dinner in Bandra
Just in
Rashami Desai and Sonu Sood
Keep it simple
Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in black when papped by lensmen ahead of a film-related meeting
Happy days ahead
It’s been an exciting time for Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee who are set to welcome their second child. The duo mark the year with celebrations by bringing home a Ganesh Idol