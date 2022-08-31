Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Too much

Up and about: Too much?

Updated on: 31 August,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

B’day girl Jannat Zubair Rahmani should know that replacing candles with crackers is the sign of an attention seeker

Up and about: Too much?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha and Shivangi Josh. Pics/Yogen Shah


Tu hai wahi?


Tu hai wahi?

Turning the tables on lensmen who recognise celebrities, Radhika Apte seems to strike up a conversation with a familiar media-person   


New work

New work

Ahan Shetty is papped while on a work commitment in the city

Any good?

Any good?

Armaan Malik, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor grab dinner in Bandra

Just in

Rashami Desai and Sonu Sood

Rashami Desai and Sonu Sood

Keep it simple

Keep it simple

Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in black when papped by lensmen ahead of a film-related meeting

Happy days ahead

Keep it simple

It’s been an exciting time for Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee who are set to welcome their second child. The duo mark the year with celebrations by bringing home a Ganesh Idol

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rubina dilaik mouni roy Shivangi Joshi radhika apte Ahan Shetty khushi kapoor Shanaya Kapoor armaan malik rashami desai sonu sood sidharth malhotra debina bonnerjee gurmeet choudhary bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK