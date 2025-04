Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who were dressed to the T for the première of their recent release, are all set to slay—full of confidence, sass, and ready to scare and stun!

Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Up & About: Zoya Akhtar's hosts filmy get together

Chilling out!

There’s no occasion and no meeting, but when do friends ever need a reason to catch up? Mini, Kabir, Chunky, Farah, Farhan and Shibani have a get-together at Zoya Akhtar’s home



Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Chunky Panday, Farah Khan

Shibani Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

Just in

Urvashi Rautela, Preity G Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Twinkle Khanna

Boman Irani