Up & About: Zoya Akhtar's hosts filmy get together

Updated on: 12 April,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team



Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who were dressed to the T for the première of their recent release, are all set to slay—full of confidence, sass, and ready to scare and stun!

Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha



Chilling out!


There’s no occasion and no meeting, but when do friends ever need a reason to catch up? Mini, Kabir, Chunky, Farah, Farhan and Shibani have a get-together at Zoya Akhtar’s home


Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Chunky Panday and Farah Khan
Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Chunky Panday, Farah Khan


Shibani Akhtar and Farhan AkhtarShibani Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

Urvashi Rautela, Preity G Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Twinkle KhannaUrvashi Rautela, Preity G Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Twinkle Khanna

Boman Irani

