Upgrade your Independence playlist!

Ajay Devgn’s Des mere gets a contemporary twist in 2022 with artistes including Bandish, Deeksha Toor, and Huma Sayyed involved in this remake. The patriotic number gets a rap rendition in this version.

Jaya hey 2.0

Indian artistes including Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, and Shreya Ghoshal, among others came together to perform Jaya hey 2.0. Reportedly conceptualised and composed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, the track saw the involvement of 75 musicians, in keeping with the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. It is a rendition of the five verses of Jana gana mana.

Tiranga leheraye

An array of artistes come together for Shivansh Jindal’s composition, Tiranga leheraye, which has been penned by Shrradha Pandit.