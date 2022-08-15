Breaking News
What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Upgrade your Independence playlist

Upgrade your Independence playlist!

Updated on: 15 August,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The patriotic number gets a rap rendition in this version.

Upgrade your Independence playlist!

Des mere des


Des mere des


Ajay Devgn’s Des mere gets a contemporary twist in 2022 with artistes including Bandish, Deeksha Toor, and Huma Sayyed involved in this remake. The patriotic number gets a rap rendition in this version.

Jaya hey 2.0


Indian artistes including Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, and Shreya Ghoshal, among others came together to perform Jaya hey 2.0. Reportedly conceptualised and composed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, the track saw the involvement of 75 musicians, in keeping with the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. It is a rendition of the five verses of Jana gana mana.

Tiranga leheraye

An array of artistes come together for Shivansh Jindal’s composition, Tiranga leheraye, which has been penned by Shrradha Pandit.

independence day ajay devgn asha bhosle shreya ghoshal bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK