Urmila Matondkar on 25 years of 'Khoobsurat': 'I got to play someone vulnerable and lost'

As the romantic comedy “Khoobsurat” turned 25 in Hindi cinema, the film’s lead actress Urmila Matondkar said that she loved playing an underconfident, unsure girl who, with the help of Sanjay Dutt’s character, slowly finds herself and blossoms into someone strong.



Released on November 26, 1999, the film, directed and written by Sanjay Chhel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and Om Puri to name a few.

Urmila said: ”’Khoobsurat’ will always be a special film for me because of its beautiful and relatable story. It’s not about an ugly girl becoming beautiful—it’s about a young woman discovering her inner beauty and confidence. I loved playing this underconfident, unsure girl who, with the help of Sanjay Dutt’s character, slowly finds herself and blossoms into someone strong and self-assured.”

“For both Sanju and me, the roles were a departure from our usual images—Sanju, known for his macho action-hero persona, played a soft, romantic character with such charm.”

The film is more special for her because she got to play someone vulnerable at the peak of her glamorous career.

“And at the peak of my glamorous career, I got to play someone vulnerable and lost, which was both challenging and exciting. Even today, people come up to me and fondly recall the film, its songs, and even quirky details like the dog’s name, Babu Bhai.”

Director of the film Sanjay Chhel added that ‘Khoobsurat’ holds a special place in his heart because Sanjay Dutt believed in me and trusted me with this project.

“It was the first time he stepped out of his action-hero image to play a feel-good, romantic character, and he nailed it. His natural comic timing and charm made the film what it is. The song 'Aye Shivani' was a standout. Even today, I hear from so many Shivani’s who say they love the song.”

“The idea for the track came from Sanjay himself. He said, 'Listen, bro, let's add this,' and he not only improvised but also lent his voice. I wrote the lyrics, and in just 15 minutes, he recorded the song at Jaliwar Studio—even though he wasn’t feeling his best that day. It became a massive hit and remains iconic.”

He said that the film was a culmination of so many great elements—memorable performances, Paresh Rawal's hilarious dialogues, and an incredible soundtrack.

Apart from the storyline, the film was also known for its songs such as “Aye Shivani”, “Bahut Khoobsurat Ho”, “Ghoonghat Mein Chaand", “Mera Ek Sapna Hai” and “Aana Zara Paas To Aa" among many others.

Music duo Jatin and Lalit Pandit jointly saidthat it s a film that will always be special to them because of the music they created for it.

“One of the standout tracks is 'Mera Ek Sapna Hai,' sung beautifully by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song’s melody is simple yet soulful, and Sanjay Chhel’s lyrics add a touch of richness and depth. Another memorable piece was the song performed by Sanjay Dutt.”

They said that itwas unique because it blended a conversational, dialogue-like singing style with a rhythmic melody.

“We were amazed by Sanjay’s precision and tempo, which we later learned came from his drumming experience. The title track, 'Khoobsurat Ho,' holds a special place in our hearts. Gulzar Saab’s lyrics were poetic yet grounded in everyday language, creating vivid visuals.”

“The composition has a classic touch, with slight influences from R.D. Burman, but it remained distinctly ours. Creating the soundtrack for Khoobsurat was a joy, as it allowed us to experiment with emotions, melodies, and styles. Even 25 years later, these songs remain close to our hearts, and we’re proud that they continue to resonate with audiences."

