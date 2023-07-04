Breaking News
Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station
Maharashtra: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
H1N1: Mumbai reports 53 per cent of all cases from Maharashtra
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 pc
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Urmila Matondkar takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in Satya

Urmila Matondkar takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in ‘Satya’

Updated on: 04 July,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Urmila Matondkar, whose gangster-drama ‘Satya’ recently clocked 25 years of release, took to social media to take potshots at the award ceremonies in Bollywood and the practice of nepotism and favouritism in the film industry

Urmila Matondkar takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in ‘Satya’

Satya

Listen to this article
Urmila Matondkar takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in ‘Satya’
x
00:00

Actress Urmila Matondkar, whose gangster-drama ‘Satya’ recently clocked 25 years of release, took to social media to take potshots at the award ceremonies in Bollywood and the practice of nepotism and favouritism in the film industry.





The actress took to Twitter to share a few pictures of her character 'Vidya' from the 1998 Ram Gopal Varma directorial ‘Satya’, the film which has gained a cult status over the years.

The actor captioned the images: “25yrs of Satya n of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of a scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with 'acting'... so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism... #justsaying (sic)."

While Urmila worked on many glamorous roles, ‘Satya’ along with ‘Kaun’ and ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ serve as the mark of her acting prowess.

Bollywood actress Kajol, whose ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ released in the same year as ‘Satya’, swept majority of the awards at several award functions that year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

urmila matondkar satya bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News entertaintment Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK