Urvashi Rautela is a sensation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022

Urvashi Rautela, is a sensation at the Cannes Film Festival, had to create glamour for her first year, 3rd red carpet look, says Milla Nova- Check out the pictures now

Urvashi Rautela. Picture courtesy/PR

Bollywood youngest superstar, Urvashi Rautela's appearance at Cannes 2022 was no less than a visual treat to all our eyes. As she walks the red carpet at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, the actress has been giving out to look after look. Urvashi recently made her 3rd appearance on the Red Carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, where the actress looked no less than an angel walking down the red carpet. There are no two opinions that Urvashi is a true fashionista who always manages to stun her fans with her sartorial choices.

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at the Palais des Festivals. Urvashi opted for a glittery white gown, by Milla Nova, which was an all-white shimmering gown. It features a combination of a gorgeous long-sleeved semi-transparent fully embellished bodice. The gown has a unique slit, ruched ruffled long trail. Which also had a sparkly trail beneath it. The ensemble had a slit cut in front, which flaunted her toned legs. The see-through lace details at the neckline and the fringes at the waist complimented the gown well. She paired her look with white bow tie stilettos, which complemented her look beautifully. Talking about the makeup, Urvashi went for a dramatic look with smokey eyelids, flushed rose cheeks, and nude glossy lipstick. With her hair tied in an updo bun. She rounded off her look with a diamond-studded ring and heart-shaped earrings.

