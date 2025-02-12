The dance moves in the song ‘Dabidi Dibidi,’ starring Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna from their recently released film Daaku Maharaaj have received heavy backlash

In Pic: Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela had been on the receiving end of criticism for her interviews regarding Saif Ali Khan’s incident and her film Daaku Maharaaj, but another reason for the backlash was the dance moves in the song ‘Dabidi Dibidi,’ starring Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna from their recently released film Daaku Maharaaj. While many found the moves funny, a significant chunk of social media called them vulgar. Now, in one of her recent interviews, she has reacted to the backlash.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Urvashi Rautela said that the song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ was choreographed after considering the mindset of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s audience and stated, “When you look at my rehearsal clips, everything went really well. It was like how we usually choreograph for any song. I was working with Master Shekar, with whom I’ve collaborated before—this was my fourth time. So it wasn’t like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it’s been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way. We didn’t realize it would be received like this because, during rehearsals, everything went as planned.”

“We never expected people to talk about it in this manner. As a team, we truly didn’t anticipate this reaction,” she further stated, addressing her surprise when the backlash came for the song, which is peppy and massy.

Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

The song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj has been called a "cringefest" by netizens for its choreography. The song, which features lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna (also known as Balayya) and actress Urvashi Rautela, has been slammed for its choreography. The song has been choreographed by Shekhar Master.

The choreography of the song, composed by S. Thaman, has been criticized for its "obscene and vulgar" dance steps. The song begins with Balakrishna sitting like a king, wearing a blue shirt and a bejeweled blue jacket. Urvashi, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a crop top and skirt. The song shows Balayya hitting Rautela’s belly button and pulling her by her dress. He also hits her on her rear, which she seemingly enjoys.

Daaku Maharaaj Cast

Daaku Maharaaj features a star-studded cast with Nandamuri Balakrishna as the male lead. The movie also stars Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, while Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary play pivotal roles in the film.

Daaku Maharaaj has been written and directed by Bobby Kolli, who has previously worked on films like Jai Lava Kusa and Waltair Veerayya. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.