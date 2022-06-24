Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Urvashi Rautela talks about her pan India debut film The Legend

Urvashi Rautela talks about her pan-India debut film 'The Legend'

Updated on: 24 June,2022 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actress is over-the-moon and said that the film is about romance, humour, action, and plot twists

Urvashi Rautela talks about her pan-India debut film 'The Legend'

Urvashi Rautela. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actress Urvashi Rautela is making her pan-India debut with the film 'The Legend'.

The actress is over-the-moon and said that the film is about romance, humour, action, and plot twists.




Expressing excitement for her film, Urvashi stated, "At last! My goal of becoming a pan-Indian actress was realised with the launch of the trailer for my pan-India release film, which is all about romance, humour, action, and plot twists abound throughout the movie."


She added: "With its stunning surroundings, vibrant music, comedic tunes, and necessary social message, it is a big-budget mainstream entertainment."

Urvashi will be seen playing a "microbiologist and IITian in the movie".

"The movie will also convey a message about the educational system. I appreciate everyone's kindness and genuine affection they have showed me for my movie."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

urvashi rautela bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK