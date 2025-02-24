Pranav Sachdeva on waiting for two years to lead Pyaar Ka Professor

Pranav Sachdeva

Listen to this article Pranav Sachdeva on Pyaar Ka Professor: ‘My love for acting makes me strive for lengthier parts’ x 00:00

After playing a small role in the National Award-winning film Uunchai (2022), Pranav Sachdeva waited for two years to headline Pyaar Ka Professor on Amazon MX Player. “Making shows is like building a city; sometimes, it takes time, especially when you want to get every detail right. From scripting to production, we put in a lot of work to ensure it was the best version possible,” explains the actor, who plays the layered character of Vaibhav in the show that revolves around modern-day dating culture and its pitfalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[My character] wears different masks but isn’t necessarily a bad guy. He’s complex, and that made him interesting to portray. Vaibhav runs a seduction coaching centre called Womanipulation, where he teaches men how to woo or flirt with a woman,” shares Sachdeva. He adds that while many find solace in supporting characters, he strives for bigger parts. “I understand the value of smaller roles that are crucial to the story. Every part, no matter the size, contributes to the bigger picture. However, my love for acting makes me strive for lengthier, bigger parts so that I can act more, but it’s always about the story first. The weight of responsibility grows, but I embrace it because it allows me to dive deeper into characters and narratives that I truly care about.”

Sachdeva shares that when roles don’t materialise, he sometimes doubts himself. “I focus on giving my best performance and trusting the material. You can’t control everything, but believing in the project and the team behind it keeps you motivated, regardless of the outcome.” When asked if teaching men how to talk to or woo women is a necessary education in a patriarchal world, the actor says, “Respectful communication is a lesson for everyone, irrespective of gender. Instilling this kind of emotional intelligence in young people, whether in school or at home, can go a long way in shaping positive interactions in the future.”