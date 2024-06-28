Breaking News
Namaste London

Updated on: 29 June,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Vaani, Aparshakti to head to London for the next leg of Badtameez Gill, a family comedy modelled on director Gulati’s life

Namaste London

Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana

After the first schedule in Uttar Pradesh, it’s London calling for the team of Badtameez Gill, fronted by Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana. The cast and crew will begin filming in the UK in a few days. Director Navjot Gulati, whose web series Industry recently dropped online, shares details about the next schedule. “I am heading to London for the film. It’s a comedy based on my own family. It’s a story that is precious to me, and nobody can know it better than me because I have lived it,” he says.  


Navjot GulatiNavjot Gulati


The family comedy, also starring Paresh Rawal, went on floors in early May. During its first schedule, the team shot for a big song sequence, which is unlike anything Gulati has done before. “The song is the biggest I have shot in my life. I was scared, but it went well because I have a great team.”


The filmmaker says that Badtameez Gill, which reportedly sees Kapoor and Khurana play siblings, falls perfectly in line with the kind of stories he wants to tell—those  that leave the audience with a message to ponder over. “It’s a part of my line-up that includes Industry and Pooja Meri Jaan, which is a courtroom drama,” he states.

vaani kapoor aparshakti khurana Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

