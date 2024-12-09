Breaking News
Have you heard? Vaani Kapoor & Fawad Khan's romantic drama wrapped; Neha Dhupia flags off the GoFlo marathon

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Aarti S Bagdi’s romantic comedy with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor is complete and set to release internationally at major film festivals, celebrating cross-culture.

Vaani Kapoor & Fawad Khan

Listen to this article
Final shot



Aarti S Bagdi’s romantic comedy starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood’s Vaani Kapoor has been completed. And despite the adulation that Khan enjoys on desi turf, the cross-cultural film will release internationally at prominent film festivals. The makers of Abir Gulaal intend to travel with the film around the globe before presenting it to theatre-goers in the second half of 2025. 


Love for films

Ashutosh Gowariker’s production banner marked a milestone yesterday as it completed two decades in the business. The filmmaker credited the artistes associated with the banner—including its technicians and crew members—for the its success. “Through this company, I have had the privilege of meeting and collaborating with extremely talented people who have made this journey one heck of a ride. Completing 20 years is a moment of immense pride and gratitude. To our audiences, I am grateful,” he said.

The best platform

Jonita Gandhi (R), who has lent her voice for Bollywood hits like The breakup song, and What jhumka, was recently in Mumbai to open for global pop star Dua Lipa at the latter’s gig. At the concert, the singer also performed her latest single, Noorie [Two sides]. In a conversation with mid-day’s Raaina Jain, she shared, “Performing this new single for the first time at Dua Lipa’s Mumbai concert was a memorable moment. It’s a song that shows a different side of me, with fresh sounds and emotions. We put a fresh spin on a number that I’ve adored.” The track is a reimagination of the song Aaja re o mere dilbar aaja, from 
the film Noorie (1979), sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh.

Hitting the streets

After previously speaking to mid-day about her initiative that aims to raise awareness around menstrual health, Neha Dhupia finally flagged off the GoFlo marathon yesterday. Participants who accompanied her gathered at BKC’s MMRDA Grounds to participate in the run, and were accompanied by Sonu Sood, and Saiyami Kher. “[This initiative] is more about breaking stigmas than fitness; it’s about saying, ‘I see you, and I stand with you’,” Dhupia said.

