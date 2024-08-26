Breaking News
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Up and about: Kuch toh bawaal hai

Updated on: 27 August,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be putting their comedy to the test again as they catch up with filmmaker Karan Johar and composer Pritam

Pics/Yogen Shah

Kuch toh bawaal hai


Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be putting their comedy to the test again as they catch up with filmmaker Karan Johar and composer Pritam to discuss their new romantic comedy 



Flower power 


Flower power 

Uorfi Javed braved the rains as she dressed up like a sunflower to promote her upcoming project 

Two good

Two good

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma held hands as they stepped out of a Khar restaurant after their dinner date  

Gossip girls 

Gossip girls 

Saina Nehwal joined Kareena Kapoor Khan to shoot for an episode of the actor’s chat show 

B’day hues

B’day hues

It was celebration time for the Akhtars and the Iranis as they got together for Honey Irani’s 69th birthday at a fine-dining restobar in Bandra. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who have worked with the Akhtar siblings, also joined in the revelry  

Net Practice 

Net Practice 

Tiger Shroff is all set to begin his football session in the evening. 

Temple run 

Temple run 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Krishna Janmashtami in a temple in Juhu, with her family 

