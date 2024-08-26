Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be putting their comedy to the test again as they catch up with filmmaker Karan Johar and composer Pritam

Pics/Yogen Shah

Flower power

Uorfi Javed braved the rains as she dressed up like a sunflower to promote her upcoming project

Two good

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma held hands as they stepped out of a Khar restaurant after their dinner date

Gossip girls

Saina Nehwal joined Kareena Kapoor Khan to shoot for an episode of the actor’s chat show

B’day hues

It was celebration time for the Akhtars and the Iranis as they got together for Honey Irani’s 69th birthday at a fine-dining restobar in Bandra. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who have worked with the Akhtar siblings, also joined in the revelry

Net Practice

Tiger Shroff is all set to begin his football session in the evening.

Temple run

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Krishna Janmashtami in a temple in Juhu, with her family