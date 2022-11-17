Varun Dhawan reveals what he did to look like a wolf in his upcoming movie 'Bhediya' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Varun spoke about his transformation from a person to a Bhediya (Wolf) and how much time the process of make-up consumed

(Pic courtesy: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Bhediya', recently opened up about his preparation to play a wolf in the film in an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Varun spoke about his transformation from a person to a Bhediya (Wolf) and how much time the process of make-up consumed.



He said: "For this role, I had been with an animal flow teacher for around 6 months. Too much hard work has gone into getting the physique right as the director (Amar Kaushik) didn't want my body to be tight and asked to cut down on the muscles. He had asked for a flexible body."



Varun began his acting career with 2012 film 'Student Of The Year' and later acted films in 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Dilwale', 'Judwaa 2', 'ABCD 2' and many more.



The actor is currently travelling across the country to promote his film and recently he came on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and director Amar Kaushik.

Recalling the shooting of the film, he added: "For a scene, I had to dash through a wall again and again as I was performing it with full energy and was going through the wall. We did around 16 takes for this scene and at the end, the team had to put padding and fix it. Then when I performed the shot with the same energy I bounced back. That shot was the most challenging scene of my entire career."



Furthermore, Kriti goes on to praise and share how before the film started Varun was instructed to grow hair on his entire body and one can see his hard work in the film.



Varun added jokingly: "People usually apply sprays on their head when they have a hair fall but I was applying it on my ear to grow hair."



'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

