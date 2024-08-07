Varun Dhawan watches Govinda, Karisma starrer 'Raja Babu' as it re-releases in theatres

s Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Raja Babu' re-released in theatres, like every fan, actor Varun Dhawan enjoyed the screening and shared a glimpse on his social media handle

Varun Dhawan. Pic/Yogen Shah

As Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Raja Babu' re-released in theatres, like every fan, actor Varun Dhawan enjoyed the screening and shared a glimpse on his social media handle.

On Monday, Varun took to his Instagram stories to share his excitement while watching Raja Babu in a cinema hall.

Varun's post starts with a scene from the film in which Govinda can be seen donning a navy look for a photoshoot and flaunting his sunglasses.

In the next post, Varun shared a video featuring Govinda shaking a leg to 'Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu' with his co-star Shakti Kapoor.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Govinda back in cinemas #RAJABABU."

He also posted Karisma Kapoor's glimpse from the song 'Mera Dil Na Todo'. Varun tagged the actress.

Karisma re-shared Varun's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Varun with hug emoji. Best memories #RajaBabu."

Helmed by David Dhawan, the 1994 film also starred late actor Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Shakti Kapoor in crucial roles. The story revolves around a rich village couple who adopt an orphan boy, Raja Singh, played by Govinda.

Raja Babu falls in love with a rich girl, Madhubala, aka Madhu, played by Karisma Kapoor. However, she initially rejects him due to his unrefined behavior.

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor's bond also captivated the audience.

"Samajhta nahin yaar" and "nandu sabka bandhu", phrases from the movie, has been repeatedly used till now.

Raja Babu is being screened in theaters to celebrate the Comedy Film Festival. The film festival started on August 2 and will conclude on August 14.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

As per the latest buzz, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai while "the next schedule is slated for November, allowing Varun to complete his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

This is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur are getting to share screen space. This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

He will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John,' directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

