Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Varuns father David Dhawan didnt like what his son became during Badlapur

Varun's father David Dhawan didn't like what his son became during 'Badlapur'

Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actor revealed that he started behaving differently during the making of 'Badlapur' and the character triggered a change in his personality

Varun's father David Dhawan didn't like what his son became during 'Badlapur'

David Dhawan and son Varun. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Varun's father David Dhawan didn't like what his son became during 'Badlapur'
x
00:00

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has revealed that his father and director David Dhawan didn't like what the actor became after doing 'Badlapur'. 


On Thursday, Varun attended the special teaser launch event of his upcoming spy action streaming show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' at the Mehboob Studios in the Bandra west area of Mumbai, along with his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the show creators Raj &amp; DK and the music director duo Sachin-Jigar.



Varun interacted with the media stationed at the venue, and shared that his character in the revenge drama 'Badlapur', in which he was pitted against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, took a toll on him and bled into his personal life.


The actor revealed that he started behaving differently during the making of 'Badlapur' and the character triggered a change in his personality.

Varun then shared that his role in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is also in a dark space but is not as disturbing as it was in 'Badlapur'.

What's interesting is that David was all praise for Varun and how he handled his character during the making of the show.

'Badlapur' is a neo-noir action thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan of 'Andhadhun' fame. The film was based on the novel 'Death's Dark Abyss' by Italian writer Massimo Carlotto. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Radhika Apte.

Elsewhere during the event, Varun also revealed that his upcoming spy action streaming show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has a one take action sequence which lasts for 12 minutes.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', which is the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series 'Citadel', features many exhilarating moments and action sequences, of which the one with a runtime of 12 minutes, stands out.

Varun also lauded Samantha for her dedication towards the series and pulling off action sequences despite battling her medical condition.

He said Samantha's physical training for the show outdid his preparations.

The actor told the media, "She has inspired me, the creators, and put up a terrific show."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

varun dhawan david dhawan badlapur bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK