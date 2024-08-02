Varun's father David Dhawan didn't like what his son became during 'Badlapur'

The actor revealed that he started behaving differently during the making of 'Badlapur' and the character triggered a change in his personality

David Dhawan and son Varun. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has revealed that his father and director David Dhawan didn't like what the actor became after doing 'Badlapur'.

On Thursday, Varun attended the special teaser launch event of his upcoming spy action streaming show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' at the Mehboob Studios in the Bandra west area of Mumbai, along with his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the show creators Raj & DK and the music director duo Sachin-Jigar.

Varun interacted with the media stationed at the venue, and shared that his character in the revenge drama 'Badlapur', in which he was pitted against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, took a toll on him and bled into his personal life.

Varun then shared that his role in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is also in a dark space but is not as disturbing as it was in 'Badlapur'.

What's interesting is that David was all praise for Varun and how he handled his character during the making of the show.

'Badlapur' is a neo-noir action thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan of 'Andhadhun' fame. The film was based on the novel 'Death's Dark Abyss' by Italian writer Massimo Carlotto. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Radhika Apte.

Elsewhere during the event, Varun also revealed that his upcoming spy action streaming show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has a one take action sequence which lasts for 12 minutes.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', which is the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series 'Citadel', features many exhilarating moments and action sequences, of which the one with a runtime of 12 minutes, stands out.

Varun also lauded Samantha for her dedication towards the series and pulling off action sequences despite battling her medical condition.

He said Samantha's physical training for the show outdid his preparations.

The actor told the media, "She has inspired me, the creators, and put up a terrific show."

