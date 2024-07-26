Nikkhil Advani, the director of the upcoming movie, Vedaa, starring John Abraham, has alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has delayed the process of certifying his film

A still from Vedaa

Nikkhil Advani, the director of the upcoming movie, Vedaa, starring John Abraham, has alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has delayed the process of certifying his film. Taking to Instagram, Advani shared a joint post with John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, and the production company, and wrote, “We, the producers of Vedaa, feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure clearance and certification from the CBFC of India. Adhering to protocols, we applied for certification well before the prescribed eight weeks to release. Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25. Post this, we were advanced for a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee’s concerns or objections were. It is our earnest request that these words reach those who are able to help us resolve and dissipate this impasse, and have our film certified.” They urged those in authority to help them meet the “special date” of August 15 for the film’s release. Apart from Abraham, the film also stars Sharvari, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Now, the director

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for films such as Mr India, Bandit Queen, and Elizabeth, has been appointed festival director for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Kapur will head the festival, held annually in Goa, for the 55th and 56th editions, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a notification. Kapur, 78, is an influential name in Indian cinema and one of the earliest directors to establish a name for himself in Hollywood. Most recently, he

directed the British comedy, What’s Love Got to Do with It? Kapur served as the chairperson of the International competition Jury at the 54th IFFI. He also served as chairperson of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India from 2020 to 2023.

More trouble

The Delhi High Court sought the stand of the Centre on a plea seeking action against filmmaker Nisha Pahuja and Netflix for allegedly revealing a minor gang rape survivor’s identity in a documentary film in violation of the law. Set in a Jharkhand village, To Kill a Tiger follows the journey of a man battling for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, who was sexually assaulted by three men. The survivor could not have refused her consent to publish her identity after she turned a major as there was “a kind of Stockholm syndrome”, it was alleged. It was claimed that the short “panders to international taste” and violated provisions in the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act concerning the protection of the minor rape survivor’s identity.

Lot of learning

For actor Wamiqa Gabbi, working with Vishal Bhardwaj has been an experience “like no other”. Gabbi has collaborated with Bhardwaj on multiple projects, including Khufiya, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley, Modern Love: Mumbai, and Fursat. “It’s something that I never thought would happen to me—being Vishal Bhardwaj’s sir muse and working with him on four projects. Because I worked with him for so long, it has affected my choices, and sense of decision-making,” she said.

After 30 years

Just like old ditties, old jodis seem to be making a comeback in this era. After news of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining hands hit headlines, Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari, a popular romantic pair of the ’80s, have reunited for a song. The duo will come back together after three decades for Tu. Shroff and Kothari have captivated audiences with their on-screen presence in films like Doodh Ka Karz, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Laat Saab, and Antim Nyay.

Making a case for her culture

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut made a demand in the Lok Sabha for preserving the art forms of Himachal Pradesh. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ranaut said several art forms of Himachal Pradesh are on the verge of extinction. She urged the government to take steps to preserve them. “We have the kath kuni style of building houses, the tradition of making clothes from sheep and yak wool, and the musical traditions of Spiti, Kinnaur, and Bharmour. They are all becoming extinct,” said Ranaut, who represents the Mandi constituency in the Lower House. She said Himachali dresses such as jackets, caps, and sweaters made from sheep and yak wool fetch a good price abroad, and need to be preserved.

Another achievement

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-backed film Boong is set to premiere at the upcoming edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The movie is helmed by debutant director Lakshmipriya Devi, who served as a first assistant director on Akhtar and Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment movies such as Luck by Chance, and Talaash, as well as the Aamir Khan-starrer PK, and Mira Nair’s series, A Suitable Boy. The film will have its world premiere in the discovery section at the 49th edition of TIFF, which will be held from September 5 to 15, a press release issued by the makers read. The production company took to their official Instagram handle to share the news.