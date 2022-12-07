×
Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Chhatrapati Shivaji' film gets trolled for this reason

Updated on: 07 December,2022 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The shot which tracks Akshay essaying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also shows a chandelier in the frame

Akshay Kumar. Pic/Twitter


Fans of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar may have another reason to rejoice, as his look from his upcoming Marathi movie 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' was unveiled on Tuesday after he started the films shoot in Mumbai, but the first look is getting trolled because of one visible glitch.


The shot which tracks Akshay essaying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also shows a chandelier in the frame. Now, here's the catch. The chandelier has light bulbs installed throughout its rim. The reason behind the trolling is that bulbs were invented much after the tenure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ruled from 1630 to 1680.




One user commented, "What was the cinematographer even thinking while lighting up that scene."

Another wrote, "The focus puller missed that by 'light' years."

Then there's one use who wrote, "They're making a period film and they messed up with the timeline. Some research would be good."

The good thing is that the makers can take a cue from social media and rectify the mistake in production provided they are open to feedbacks from the audience for whom they're making the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

