Veteran producer Kuljit Pal, who gave Rekha a break in the industry, passes away

Veteran producer Kuljit Pal breathed his last on June 24 in Mumbai. He passed away at the age of 90 due to a heart attack after a prolonged illness. He was bedridden for a long time.

According to reports, he will be cremated on Sunday at 12 noon at the Santacruz crematorium in the city. A prayer meeting will be held on June 29 from 5 pm to 6 pm at Arya Samaj, Santacruz West.

Pal's manager Sanjay Bajpai told ETimes," Kuljitji suffered a heart attack. Also, he had not been keeping well for quite some time."

Kuljit Pal had produced films like Arth, Aaj, Parmatma, Vaasna, Do Shikari and Ashiana. He had a very good sense of humour. Several years ago, Kuljit Pal had locked horns with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for giving his consent to a Pakistani producer for the remake rights of the classic film, Arth. In a public notice, Pal had accused Bhatt of wrong-doing.

He was the first producer who gave actress Rekha her break in the Hindi film industry, but the film was shelved.

A Twitter search of his name throws up an old photo of Pal with the actress.