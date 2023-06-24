Breaking News
Veteran producer Kuljit Pal, who gave Rekha a break in the industry, passes away

Updated on: 24 June,2023 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Veteran producer Kuljit Pal death: He passed away at the age of 90 due to a heart attack after a prolonged illness

Veteran producer Kuljit Pal, who gave Rekha a break in the industry, passes away

Producer Kuljit Pal had reportedly given Rekha her first break, but the film was shelved (Photos: Twitter)

Veteran producer Kuljit Pal breathed his last on June 24 in Mumbai. He passed away at the age of 90 due to a heart attack after a prolonged illness. He was bedridden for a long time. 


According to reports, he will be cremated on Sunday at 12 noon at the Santacruz crematorium in the city. A prayer meeting will be held on June 29 from 5 pm to 6 pm at Arya Samaj, Santacruz West.


Pal's manager Sanjay Bajpai told ETimes," Kuljitji suffered a heart attack. Also, he had not been keeping well for quite some time."


Kuljit Pal had produced films like Arth, Aaj, Parmatma, Vaasna, Do Shikari and Ashiana. He had a very good sense of humour. Several years ago, Kuljit Pal had locked horns with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for giving his consent to a Pakistani producer for the remake rights of the classic film, Arth. In a public notice, Pal had accused Bhatt of wrong-doing.

He was the first producer who gave actress Rekha her break in the Hindi film industry, but the film was shelved.

A Twitter search of his name throws up an old photo of Pal with the actress.

