Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Finding the real heroes

Finding the real heroes

Updated on: 23 November,2023 12:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Vicky Kaushal discusses being drawn to films depicting stories of real heroes

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen donning the uniform for the film Sam Bahadur, where he is essaying the role of Sam Manekshaw.


The actor said he gets drawn to films which depict stories of “real heroes from our motherland and history”. The Uri: The Surgical Strike star said, “There is always a sense of pride and immense responsibility when you wear the uniform on screen. I do get drawn to films which depict stories of real heroes of our motherland and our history. It is important to educate along with entertain today’s generation of the heroes who worked for the country and how their contributions are helping us to reap benefits now. Those stories draw me as an audience as well as an artiste.”


Kaushal further explained, “Any film based on true heroes made with the right integrity will always drive me as an actor.” After Sam Bahadur, Kaushal will be seen in Chhava, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The period film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

 

