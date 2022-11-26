×
Vicky Kaushal calls Kiara Advani the 'Udit Narayan' of actors, praises his 'Govinda Naam Mera' co-star

Updated on: 26 November,2022 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While the nation has just received the treat of masala dance moves and impressive expressions of Kiara, Vicky revealed more details of his co-star praising the wide range of talents possessed and showcased by her. 

(Pics courtesy: Instagram)


Ahead of the much awaited and entertaining, 'Govinda Naam Mera', Vicky Kaushal praised the versatility of his co-star Kiara Advani, by calling her the Udit Narayan of actors. 


Terming Kiara as Udit Narayan of actors, Vicky recently in an interview said, "When I worked with her in Lust stories, on set, Karan and I were completely in awe of her. Kiara is like the Udit Narayan of actors. Because that is one voice I felt like it suits every film, every actor, everything, it's an evergreen voice. You put Kiara in any genre, any part- comedy, action, thriller, drama whatever, she's just a fabulous actor, who can take that thing, environment and she will just become a part of that environment. So I always look forward to the opportunity of working with her."


Bringing to screen the electrifying and refreshing chemistry, Kiara and Vicky come together for a feature film for the first time, after showcasing glimpses of their effortless on-screen exchange in the short anthology Lust Stories. 

Attempting an out and out entertainer for the first time, Kiara has impressed the fans with the trailer and first song of 'Govinda Naam Mera'. Touted as the master of emotions, Kiara is known for her heart-tugging scenes, as she can make the audience teary-eyed every time she cries on screen. Now, unfolding new facets of her versatility, Kiara is seen acing the masala and entertaining vibes in the upcoming comedy-thriller. 

Kiara Advani has delivered a range of varied and diverse characters and performances throughout career, now marking her third release of the year, Kiara is set to mark her hat-trick with 'Govinda Naam Mera', after the phenomenal success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. 

Looking forward to an interesting line-up of films with yet more insights into her versatility, Kiara Advani will be next seen in 'Satyaprem ki Katha', reuniting with Kartik Aaryan and S Shankar's 'RC-15' with Ram Charan.

