Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in grey suit, check it out

Updated on: 10 September,2023 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Vicky looks dashing with a heavy beard. He wore a grey suit and a white shirt. He completed his look with black goggles

Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in grey suit, check it out

Picture Courtesy/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram account

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘The Great Indian Family’, is looking dapper in his latest photoshoot.


The ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ actor took to Instagram and posted some pictures and wrote, “Cameraman jaldi focus karo!”


Vicky looks dashing with a heavy beard. He wore a grey suit and a white shirt. He completed his look with black goggles. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Soon after Vicky shared these pictures, fans rushed to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons.

Recently, he attended the Dahi Handi event amid heavy rains in Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was spotted in a white traditional attire and interacted with people in the event and also broke Dahi handi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film ‘The Great Indian Family’, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film will be out in theatres on September 22. Vicky Kaushal stars in a completely new avatar as the local singing sensation in ‘The Great Indian Family’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

