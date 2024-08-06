Katrina Kaif shared a clip on her Instagram Stories featuring husband Vicky Kaushal promoting her brand, Kay Beauty's new Hydra creme lipstick, watch the video

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal praises wife Katrina Kaif's brand in the sweetest way x 00:00

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal leaves no stone unturned to prove himself as the ideal husband by showcasing his affection for his wife Katrina Kaif.

On Monday, Katrina shared a clip on her Instagram Stories featuring Vicky promoting her brand, Kay Beauty's new Hydra creme lipstick.

In the video, shot during their recent getaway in Austria, Vicky enthusiastically reviews the lipstick while playfully conversing with a stuffed toy.

"Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick ever. Oh my God, this lipstick is so hydrating... It is not kay to be so good," Vicky exclaims as he demonstrates the product's application on his hand.

The video further captures Vicky's playful banter as he turns the camera to Katrina, who can be heard laughing in the background.

"I mean it is kay to be you, not kay to be so good, so good," Vicky adds, bringing a smile to Katrina's face.

I think a man like Vicky Kaushal can snatch away so many melancholies of mine😭 pic.twitter.com/vw53GnE2Bi — 🎭 (@Noorred_Up) August 5, 2024

Recently, Vicky and Katrina enjoyed a serene stay at the award-winning Mayrlife Altaussee health resort in Austria. The actress shared glimpses of their peaceful retreat, including picturesque lakeside views and healthy cuisine.

In her Instagram post, Katrina expressed her deep appreciation for the resort's tranquil environment and expert care, stating, "Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space. The daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable. A truly incredible time!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal's latest film, 'Bad Newz', offers a comedic take on the unique subject of heteropaternal superfecundation.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. The movie was released in theatres on July 19.

Following 'Bad Newz', Vicky will appear in 'Chhava'.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', where she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

She is also set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated film 'Jee Le Zara', alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina and Vicky, who began their relationship some years ago, were married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort in Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

