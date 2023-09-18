Vicky Kaushal reacts to Allu Arjun winning the National Award for Best Actor

Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor this year for his performance in Pushpa. Vicky was also among the contenders for his performance in Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham; Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Allu Arjun was fantastic in 'Pushpa: The Rise' and the National Film Awards jury made a great decision by bestowing the best actor award to the South star, says Vicky Kaushal. At the 69th edition of the awards, which were announced last month, Kaushal-starrer "Sardam Udham" earned five trophies in Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing) categories.

Kaushal may have missed out on the best actor honour this time but he previously won the National Film Award for the 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Asked if he wished he had bagged the honour for 'Sardar Udham', Kaushal said being able to work with Sircar on the 2021 Hindi movie was an achievement in itself.

"For me to be able to work with one of the directors that I've been craving to work with on a subject that is so personal to me, then to play the part, then to be appreciated for the role... It is just so much more than I ever wanted that everything else is a bonus. You can't fill the cup after it's full, it is that case with this film. 'Sardar Udham' is a special film for many reasons... I believe once the film is done, whatever happens to the film, you just accept it. We have a great jury who made a great decision. And, it was a fantastic performance by Allu Arjun," the 35-year-old actor told PTI.

Kaushal said it was an "amazing" feeling to see the movie win five awards. "I'll be very honest, it is not fancy lines or words, but being a Punjabi, for me it is a huge deal to play Sardar Udham because this is the story that we have heard since childhood, and it is extremely personal. I've always thought, 'Why is this story not told to a wider audience?'" he added.

Arjun, often hailed as the Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, won the National Award for his 2021 blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise". It also won the award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by Sukumar, the action-thriller is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and follows the violence which erupts between the smugglers and cops. Arjun will reprise his role for its sequel "Pushpa: The Rule", set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024.

