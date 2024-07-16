It's Katrina Kaif's birthday today, and the moment the whole world has been waiting for is finally here. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's romantic birthday wish

Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal says 'making memories' with Katrina Kaif is his 'favourite part of life' as he drops romantic birthday post x 00:00

Katrina Kaif Birthday 2024: It's Katrina Kaif's birthday today, and the moment the whole world has been waiting for is finally here. Vicky Kaushal, who is always one to gush about his wife, took to Instagram to post some adorable pictures with her.

Vicky Kaushal drops romantic post for wifey

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 16, Katrina Kaif turned a year older. Vicky Kaushal, known for never shying away from talking about his wife, shared a series of photos with her on Instagram. Calling her his "love," Vicky wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday, my love! 🎂❤️🎂"

In the first picture, we see Vicky holding Katrina close and looking at her adoringly. We cannot keep calm!

The rest of the pictures include moments where Katrina and Vicky are solemnly praying, enjoying pizza together, and lazing around together. How cute can they get?

Vicky Kaushal drops a romantic post for wifey, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

About Katrina Kaif recently

Katrina Kaif was recently making all the headlines owing to her pregnancy rumours. Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting his film Bad Newz, has been questioned about his wife Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours time and again. Again, while rubbishing all the rumours, Vicky Kaushal has revealed his plans for Katrina Kaif’s birthday.

Vicky Kaushal, while talking about the plans and ongoing rumours, shared, “It's a very special day. The plan is just to spend some quality time together because promotions have been going on for a long time, and she's also been travelling. As for the good news that you are talking about, whenever it happens, we’ll be very happy to share it, but until then, there’s no truth to that, and it's only speculation.”

About the pregnancy rumours:

Earlier, a representative for Katrina Kaif urged all media houses to take down reports on the same. Times Now/Zoom quoted a source saying, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her.” The statement read, “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.”

This is not the first time Katrina’s pregnancy reports have gone viral. Their pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year had also ignited a similar buzz.