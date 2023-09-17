Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared a cute snapshot with his mother

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal shares adorable picture with his 'Cutiep-aai' x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying a happy phase of his life. The actor who has given a classic entertainer with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ alongside Manushi Chhillar. When it comes to his personal life, the handsome Punjabi Munda is happily married to Katrina Kaif. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing adorable photographs with his family.

Earlier today, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a cute snapshot with his mother. While posting the photograph Vicky wrote, “Cutiep-aai! (red heart emoji)”. In the pic, Veena Kaushal (Vicky’s mother) can be seen hugging him.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

As soon as he dropped the cute photogram fans reacted to it in the comment section. One fan wrote, “You called ur mom aai!!-wow.” “Most gorg people the woman behind the green flag man vicky is!,” another fan commented. A third fan said, “AWWWW OMGGGG! THIS IS SO ADORABLE!” “Thiis picture is worth a million words,” a user said.

Apart from fans, Vicky’s dear friend Kriti Sanon wrote, “So cute (emoji with heart eye).”

Vicky, who comes from a traditional Punjabi family, recently reacted to whether his relatives are pressuring him and Katrina for 'good news'.

The actor said in the interview with Radio City that his family members are pretty cool and are not putting any sort of pressure on them. Vicky shared, "Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain. (No one. They are cool people)."

Vicky also shared that his parents were aware about his relationship with Katrina. "The first ones to know I was dating Katrina Kaif, were my mother and father. Aise to din nahi aaye ke Viral (Bhayani) se pata lage, maine bataya (I told them, the situation isn't that bad that they get to know about it from the paparazzi)," he added.

Workwise, Apart from 'The Great Indian Family' with Manushi Chhillar, Vicky has been signed for Laxman Utekar's next, which is tentatively titled Chhava. The film will be based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky's Sam Bahadur, based on Sam Manekshaw, will release in December this year.