Vicky Kaushal shares pool picture with the boys from Katrina Kaif's birthday celebrations

Vicky's clean-shaven look is reportedly for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Vicky Kaushal

While Katrina Kaif has been dropping some fun pictures with her favourite girls, from her 39th birthday celebrations in the Maldives, husband Vicky Kaushal has shared pool pictures with the boys on Sunday. He captioned the picture 'पुल्लिंग your attention!' Joining in the celebrations were Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, Katrina’s brother Laurent Michel, director Kabir Khan among others. Vicky's clean-shaven look is reportedly for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur, also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.