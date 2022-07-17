Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vicky Kaushal shares pool picture with the boys from Katrina Kaifs birthday celebrations

Vicky Kaushal shares pool picture with the boys from Katrina Kaif's birthday celebrations

Updated on: 17 July,2022 06:12 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vicky's clean-shaven look is reportedly for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal shares pool picture with the boys from Katrina Kaif's birthday celebrations

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Vicky Kaushal


While Katrina Kaif has been dropping some fun pictures with her favourite girls, from her 39th birthday celebrations in the Maldives, husband Vicky Kaushal has shared pool pictures with the boys on Sunday. He captioned the picture 'पुल्लिंग your attention!' Joining in the celebrations were Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, Katrina’s brother Laurent Michel, director Kabir Khan among others. Vicky's clean-shaven look is reportedly for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur, also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)





vicky kaushal katrina kaif kabir khan bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK