Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham bags three awards at the ongoing IIFA Rocks 2022

Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham" earned award for best cinematography for Avik Mukhopadhayay, best editing for Chandrashekhar Prajapati and best special efects (Visuals) for NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP

A still from 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal-starrer critically-acclaimed "Sardar Udham" bagged three awards at the ongoing IIFA Rocks 2022 in the technical category, including cinematography and editing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The event hosted by director Farah Khan and actor-singer Aparshakti Khurrana, had a massive occupancy at the event.

Musicians like Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur and Ash King performed at The Ethiad Arena.

Show full article