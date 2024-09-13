Bad Newz features Vicky Kaushal Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead, along with Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Neha Sharma, Vijaylaxmi Singh and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles

Bad Newz poster

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's 'Bad Newz' now on OTT, here's where you can watch it x 00:00

Prime Video, today announced the global streaming premiere of the highly entertaining film Bad Newz streaming worldwide on the service starting today, September 13. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film is presented by Prime Video in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. A Leo Media Collective production, 'Bad Newz' is directed by Anand Tiwari, the film boasts an incredible cast featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk in the lead along with Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Neha Sharma, Vijaylaxmi Singh, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles. Bad Newz is available to stream on Prime Video in Hindi in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting today. .



After creating an infectious wave at the cinemas, the film’s exciting story is all set to storm the streaming space with its fun-filled, romance comedy with exceptional music. Inspired by true events, the film revolves around a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation, where Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) finds out she’s pregnant with twins from two different fathers (played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk). This peculiar revelation sets off a hilarious rivalry between the two men as they compete for Saloni's affection while dealing with the madness that follows.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bad Newz'

Anand Tiwari’s directorial venture is a comedy centred on the rare medical condition, heteropaternal superfecundation, where a woman gets pregnant with twins from different men.

Tarun Dudeja, screenplay writer, remembers being introduced to the story, penned by Ishita Moitra, three years ago. “There was a newspaper article about this case in China. She, along with Somen Mishra, who is a creative producer at Dharma Productions, built a world around it. Anand and I took that and kept experimenting with it. The idea was to bring a flavour of the ’90s comedies, while keeping it realistic and [rooted in] emotions so that it feels logical. We all love ’90s comedies, but today’s audience is evolved. So, we had to maintain a balance [between comedy and emotions]. Writing a comedy is always tough, especially cracking dialogues. But Anand put in a lot of work with me to get the punches out. We were also aware that emotional scenes and conflicts needed to be written sensitively," he told Mid-day.