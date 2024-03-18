Breaking News
Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's to bring 'Bad Newz' to the big screen in July

Updated on: 18 March,2024 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's upcoming film directed by Anand Tiwari has been titled 'Bad Newz' and will hit the screens in July

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk

Dharma Productions on Monday said the film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has been titled 'Bad Newz'. A Leo Media Collective production, the film will hit the screens on July 19.


The film is produced by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Dharma Productions shared the film's title and release date on its official X page.


"Brace yourself for a ride of entertainment, drama, laughs and so much more. Bad Newz in cinemas, 19th July 2024!" the banner captioned the motion poster of the movie.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

The makers, who also backed "Good Newwz", described "Bad Newz" as a comedy based on true events. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari. It marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut "Love per Square Foot" (2018). 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

