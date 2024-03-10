Elvish Yadav has landed in legal trouble once again. A day after Youtuber Maxtern accused him of threatening, a video of Yadav beating up Maxtern has surfaced

Elvish Yadav and Maxtern

Listen to this article Video of Elvish Yadav beating Youtuber Maxtern goes viral, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner issues clarification x 00:00

Youtuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern recently accused Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav of threatening him. A day after the accusations, a video of Yadav beating Thakur has surfaced online. In the video, Elvish can be seen accompanied by his aides as he approaches Thakur. At first, Elvish slaps and kicks Sagar before he starts to beat him up brutally.

The video comes a day after Maxtern took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and accused Elvish Yadav of threatening to kill him. “Bhaisaab, jaan se maarne ki dhamki de gaye hain. Main toh akela tha. Elvish bhai saath mein bahut saare bande laaye the. Toh iske main full video subah daaltu hu acche se. Sab dekhna kya hua. Hamare pass bhi recording hai. Main toh theek hu bas yahan (lip) par chot aaye hai. Yeh bhi 8 logo se ladne ke baad aaye hai,” he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thakur also filed an FIR against Yadav and claimed “he tried to break my spine so that I will become physically disabled.”

“I was asked by Elvish Yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language (sic),” he added.

Elvish side of the story:

Hours after Thakur filed a police complaint against Yadav, the latter issued a clarification video on his Instagram handle. He said that he was enraged as Thakur was poking at him for months and threatened to burn Elvish's parents alive.

Elvish apologised for thrashing Maxtern saying he gets angry easily but he is not like that in real life.

"I don't like to thrash people and get embroiled in FIRs, controversies. Maxtern is now saying that I am so influential that I got all bailable charges in the FIR. Had I been that influential, I could have stopped the FIR then. But Maxtern came to Gurugram and filed an FIR against me. I would like to apologise to all those who think my image got hurt but at that moment it felt right," HT quoted Elvish as saying.

Elvish said he went to a clothes shop where Maxtern called him and was carrying no weapon. “Maxtern had everything planned. There was a camera hidden and he also had the microphone on. If you see the video, you can hear the sound of thrashing. So he planned everything and knew how to use it. People are saying Maxtern was alone and I went with 10-12 people. But the truth is he had 4 people with him and the people with me were not there to beat up. But they were actually stopping me."

"I want to ask everyone how will you react if someone threatens your family, your mother...After the fight, I reached out to him to solve it. I called him home but he did not come. The next day, he filed an FIR and then questioned why 307 (attempt to murder) was not imposed on me. The Left lobby which has always been against me because I speak about Hindutva is supporting the call," Elvish said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)