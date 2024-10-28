Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled a captivating digital motion poster for his highly anticipated film 'Zero Se Restart'.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled a captivating digital motion poster for his highly anticipated film 'Zero Se Restart'.

The poster offers a sneak peek into Chopra’s distinctive cinematic universe. Its visuals vividly illustrate the intriguing tagline, Kahaani Ke Pehle Ki Story not a prequel, but a fresh concept that challenges the conventions of traditional storytelling.

Speaking about the film, Vidhu Vinod said in a statement, “For me, this feels like going back to the drawing board and starting from zero, and I want to share this story with all the people out there who have ever come across roadblocks in their lives. I want to tell them to never give up, and to keep striving. As we say Lage Raho!”

'Zero Se Restart' promises to be an inspiring tale, reflecting the journey of starting over and embracing new beginnings.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra announced the title of his next film, 'Zero Se Restart', at IIFA 2024. The director previously stated that the film is a prequel to Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail'.

'Zero Se Restart' is slated to hit theatres on December 13.

Meanwhile, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has several popular films to his credit, including 'Khamosh', 'Parinda', and 'Mission Kashmir'. He has received numerous awards, including four National Film Awards.

Chopra is known for directing notable films such as the crime drama 'Parinda', the patriotic romantic drama '1942: A Love Story', and 'Mission Kashmir'. Additionally, he is acclaimed for producing the 'Munna Bhai' film series, as well as '3 Idiots', 'PK', and 'Sanju'.

His last directorial effort, '12th Fail', was a commercial success at the box office and received several accolades. This biographical drama tells the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in leading roles.