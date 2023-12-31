Vidya Balan opened up about her relationship with husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Listen to this article Vidya Balan admits to ‘Lust at first sight’ with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur x 00:00

Vidya Balan recently opened up about her relationship with husband-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in an interview, providing intriguing details about their love story. According to Vidya, their journey began with what she humorously referred to as 'lust at first sight,' while also emphasizing the presence of an emotional connection.

For Vidya, Siddharth's good looks were undeniable, and she considered him to be the most good-looking man she knew. However, it wasn't just his appearance that attracted her; it was also his secure and authentic nature that won her heart. Vidya admired his sense of self-assurance, which she likened to her own father's demeanor. She believed that people often look for qualities in their partners that resemble those of their parents, and Siddharth's security and authenticity resonated deeply with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on The Ranveer Show, Vidya expressed her fondness for Siddharth's private yet genuine personality, appreciating that he didn't put on any facades or pretenses. According to her, he was the kind of man who knew who he was and didn't feel the need to project a different image.

Recalling the early stages of their relationship, Vidya confessed that she wasn't entirely sure if Siddharth had approached her or if he had made the first move. Being in the spotlight and dealing with newfound fame, Vidya felt hesitant to initiate anything with anyone at the time. However, she believed that Siddharth took the initiative, considering her personal reservations. Their connection was fresh, and she wasn't sure if he wanted to be with her as an actor or as a person, leading her to refrain from making the first move.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur tied the knot on December 14, 2012, in Mumbai, after dating for a couple of years. Their love story had an interesting twist, as they first met at a party after an awards event in 2010. The matchmaker behind their initial meeting was none other than filmmaker Karan Johar, who played a pivotal role in bringing them together. Karan invited both of them to a gathering at his residence, where they got a chance to interact and know each other better. It was during this occasion that sparks flew between Vidya and Siddharth, setting the foundation for their future as a couple.

Looking back, Vidya acknowledged that life seemed to be aligning their paths during that period, and she realized that Karan's invitation was intentional. His desire to bring them together as a couple worked, and they eventually fell in love and tied the knot.