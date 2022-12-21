Vidya Balan is Usha Uthup's choice for her biopic

During a conversation with her audience after a live performance, the singer took suggestions from the audience on who should play her in her biopic

Vidya Balan and Usha Uthup

Singer Usha Uthup recently performed at an event in Mumbai that dazzled media representatives. During the course of the joyous performance, Usha Uthup engaged in a hearty conversation with the audience. She playfully asked for suggestions on who would best suit to play her in her biopic, to which the audience unanimously replied with Vidya Balan.

A source at the event shared, "It was a fun night with great music sung live by Usha Uthup, who is so widely regarded for her distinct style and illustrious career. It would be interesting to witness a biographical documentation of her life, and when she asked who could play her part most aptly on screen, everyone in the crowd unanimously cheered for Vidya Balan, because given her talent and prowess, she can portray any role with utmost ease and perfection. Given the response, even Usha Uthup agreed to the opinion and expressed her excitement for Vidya Balan to portray her life on screen if ever an opportunity arises."

Earlier, Vidya Balan has impressed the audience with biographical characters in The Dirty Picture, which is regarded as the turning point in her career, and Shakuntala Devi, which marks the historic decision of choosing the digital medium for entertainment releases in the lockdown. Vidya Balan has also played a pivotal part in 'Mission Magal', which was based on true events.

After marking a hat-trick with three successful OTT releases every year since the pandemic, Vidya Balan will be seen in Anu Menon's Neeyat and the Pratik Gandhi co-starrer Lovers, in 2023.

