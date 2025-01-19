Breaking News
Check out Vidya Balan & Sidharth Roy Kapoor's customised gift for Javed Akhtar

Updated on: 19 January,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

Sharing a picture of the cake on her official IG handle, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Sidharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan’s gift to Javed on his birthday. Look carefully at the cake. It’s Javed’s face in the characters"

Sidharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Acclaimed screenwriter, and lyricist, Javed Akhtar turned 80 on 17th January 2025. The writer received a very special gift from Vidya Balan, and Sidharth Roy Kapoor. 


The couple got a customized cake made for Javed Akhtar and it has a connection to some of his most celebrated movies like "Sholay", "Deewaar", "Shaan", among others. They had Javed Akhtar's face put on some of his iconic movie characters.


Sharing a picture of the cake on her official IG handle, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Sidharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan’s gift to Javed on his birthday. Look carefully at the cake. It’s Javed’s face in the characters."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Earlier, yesteryear diva Urmila Matondkar also gave a sneak peek into the star-studded birthday bash through an Insta post. In one of the pictures shared by the 'Pinjar' actress, she was seen posing with Javed Akhtar. She also got captured with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan during the celebration. Urmila Matondkar further dropped a video where Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and others can be seen singing "Happy birthday" for the legend.

Urmila Matondkar's IG post included the caption, "An absolute epic day that it was..with some of the best talents our industry has!! Afternoon full of love,laughter,affection,admiration and great camaraderie...Because it was a Special Birthday of someone very special to all us..”Jaadu” in real sense as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades.. #oneandonly @jaduakhtar Thank you dearest @azmishabana18 for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life."

Javed Akhtar was recently questioned about the best gift he has received in his lifetime. He revealed that his children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar doing well in life is the best gift he could have asked for. The writer said, “I think the best one, and the one I am thankful about, is my children. They have done well in their lives. It becomes an emotionally and socially aesthetic situation, if both your children go on to achieve so much. That’s the best gift I could have gotten."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

