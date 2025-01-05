Breaking News
Updated on: 05 January,2025 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy during the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy has been heavily criticized. But it is Vidya Balan's post in his support that is making the headlines

Vidya Balan, Rohit Sharma Pic/AFP

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma has found an admirer in Bollywood actress Vidya Balan as he struggles through a lean phase. Sharma’s captaincy during the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy has been heavily criticized, more so for his lack of support to the team through the bat. That being said, Vidya was trolled for her post in Rohit’s support. 


Why Vidya Balan was trolled for her post on Rohit Sharma


Vidya Balan took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR 🤩!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect 🙌 !! @ImRo45.” However, she accidentally posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp text that contained the message on Instagram, leading everyone to think it was PR-driven and led to incessant trolling. 


Netizens troll Vidya Balan on social media

As the post went viral, scores of netizens trolled Vidya Balan. One user wrote, “Looks like Vidya Balan accidentally posted the WhatsApp text that PR teams send to celebs.”

“Crazy how the most memorable performance from the Sydney Test came from Vidya Balan,” added another.

Another user posted, “Vidya Balan's one tweet did more damage to Rohit's reputation than all left-arm seamers he faced in his entire career. Unreal cooking.”

One X user commented, “I never thought Vidya Balan could provide me so much entertainment after Dirty Picture and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. What a crossover.”

The Australian cricket team has dominated team India for the better part of the series so far. Team India won the first match of the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy under Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy. However, the team failed to capitalise in the matches that followed after the skipper duties were transferred to Rohit Sharma.

Vidya Balan’s work front 

Most recently, Vidya was seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she reprised her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika. The film marked Vidya’s much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her memorable performance in the original 2007 film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in this popular franchise. In the latest movie, Kartik Aaryan reprised his role of Rooh Baba. He was joined by actors Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. The horror-comedy was released on November 1.

vidya balan rohit sharma test cricket border-gavaskar trophy Entertainment News bollywood news

