Vidyut Jammwal reveals joining French circus after 'Crakk' failure: 'I lost a lot of money'

Vidyut Jammwal who produced 'Crakk' starring Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson spoke about its box office failure.

Vidyut Jammwal Pic/Instagram

With his unflinching stunts, it won’t be wrong to say that Vidyut Jammwal’s films have everything that titillates the action lovers in you. However, the actor’s production ‘Crakk’ led to a financial loss due to its failure at the box office. In an interview with Zoom, Vidyut revealed that he recovered from the same in just three months by joining a French circus.

Vidyut shared, “With Crakk releasing in theatres and not doing as well as we expected it to – and this is the first time that I produced – I lost a lot of money in it. For me, the most important thing was how will I deal with it. With losing money comes a lot of advice. (From) People who’ve lost money in the past and friends, who really care about you, so for me, it was important to disconnect from all the advice.”

"After the release of Crakk, I went and I joined a French circus, a friend's circus; and spent about 14 days with these elite human beings... I came back home and I sat down and I was like 'Okay, I have lost so many crores and I had no idea I would ever lose it, so what do I do'? And in three months, I am debt-free. It is a miracle,” he added.

Vidyut, who was named in the ‘10 People You Don’t Want To Mess With’ list alongside Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and British Adventurer Bear Grylls in 2020 bankrolled ‘Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ which also featured Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The sports action thriller is directed by Aditya Datt. The story follows Siddharth "Siddhu" Dixit, a young man from the slums of Mumbai, who is a daredevil with a passion for dangerous stunts. He enters a brutal underground competition called Maidaan to uncover the fate of his brother, who went missing after participating in the same event. The competition is overseen by the mysterious Dev. The question is whether Siddhu can survive the games and uncover the truth about his brother.

Vidyut made his debut in 2011 with 'Force'. He also practices Kalaripayattu. In 2012, People Magazine India listed him as one of The Sexiest Men Alive.

(With inputs from Agencies)