Vidyut Jammwal sets rules to make production house gender-inclusive and safe for women

Updated on: 16 June,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

From providing nursing rooms to organising regular meetings with the female crew, Vidyut Jammwal lays down ground rules to make his production house gender-inclusive

In April, as Vidyut Jammwal was readying for the release of his maiden production IB 71, the actor-turned-producer had told mid-day that he wanted to bring changes not only on screen, but also off it (When I played a baddie, they said my career is over, April 27). It looks like he is staying true to his word. As he begins work on his yet-untitled next in Mumbai, we hear Jammwal has set ground rules for day-to-day functioning on projects backed by Action Hero Films. The objective is to make the workplace gender-inclusive and safe for women.


Before the project went on floors, the actor apparently ensured that the set had various facilities catering to women’s needs. This included the provision of nursing rooms to support new mothers, and clean and separate bathrooms that are equipped with menstrual hygiene items. More importantly, he has laid emphasis on having a zero-tolerance policy against misconduct and harassment of any kind.  


Juhi Talmaki, who is an art director on the film, says that the actor has appointed his business manager Alifiyah Haji to look after the well-being and safety of the female crew members. Talmaki shares, “Vidyut has established open lines of communication in his production house. Alifiyah engages in constant conversations with us, creating an environment where we will feel comfortable approaching Vidyut in case of any untoward incidents or concerns. By actively engaging in dialogue and being accessible, he wanted to ensure that the women on set felt empowered and supported.”


vidyut jamwal bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

