It’s been a long day for Viineet Kumar Siingh and his furry friend as they settle down on the floor. The actor-writer wraps up his long day with the screening of his upcoming outing

Viineet Kumar Siingh

Listen to this article Up & About: Viineet Kumar Singh with his furry friend at Superboys of Malegaon screening x 00:00

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ali Fazal, Kiran Rao and Reema Kagti

ADVERTISEMENT

Bless us!

Director Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashoke Pandit were spotted visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple in Gamdevi on the occasion of Mahashivratri

Kya ada, kya jalwe tere

Himesh Reshammiya is making heads turn as he steps out dressed head-to-toe in denim. We are sure soon people will copy his hairdo, if nothing else

Dress to impress no one

Simplicity is Dia Mirza’s signature style. Spotted at an award gala, Dia keeps it chic in this saree teamed with a kurta

Just in

Ridhi Dogra, Gauri Khan with mother Savita Chhibber and Rashmika Mandanna

Hridhaan Roshan, Sonu Sood and Arjun Kapoor