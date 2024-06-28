Breaking News
Fans go gaga over Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal of Arjun in Kalki 2898 AD, wants to see him in Mahabharat

Updated on: 28 June,2024 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Actor Vijay Deverakonda plays Arjun in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, fans want to see him in a full-length role in Mahabharat

Fans go gaga over Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal of Arjun in Kalki 2898 AD, wants to see him in Mahabharat

Vijay Deverakonda has a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD

The great Indian epic Mahabharat continues to be a story that influences many Indian films. Some movies extract specific chapters from this epic for their narratives. The recently released Kalki 2898 AD also draws inspiration from parts of the Mahabharata to drive its storyline. In the film, various characters from the epic are portrayed, with Vijay Deverakonda's depiction of Arjun being particularly impressive.


The Arjun Reddy star's guest appearance is being applauded by the netizens. The actor convincingly embodies the character, making him a suitable choice to portray Arjun in any Mahabharat adaptation that might be made in the future, according to his fans.


Vijay's on-screen presence reflects confidence, style, kindness, and determination. In his cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, although brief, he captivated everyone's attention. His portrayal of Arjun from the Mahabharata was spot-on, and everyone from the critics to the netizens has been flooding social media, gushing about the exquisite charm of Arjun.


Fans are excited because of the fact that even in a cameo role, Vijay Deverakonda has given everything with his remarkable talent. With the film having just been released, fans are going gaga over his cameo.

Showing the excitement, a fan wrote, "@TheDeverakonda was phenomenal in his cameo in #Kalki. His presence is so powerful! Would love to see him in #Mahabharata.🫶🏻"

Another diehard fan stated, "Just saw #Kalki and @TheDeverakonda was incredible in his cameo!😍😍  perfect for role in #Mahabharata."

An admirer quipped, "@TheDeverakonda brought so much depth to his role in #Kalki. Imagine what he could do in a full-length role in #Mahabharata. Epic stuff!"

An admirer shows his excitement and said, "Can we talk about how amazing @TheDeverakonda 😍❤️ was in #Kalki? His cameo left me wanting so much more. He would absolutely rock in #Mahabharata."

Vijay Devrakonda's massive fan following proves that the lover boy never leaves an opportunity to impress his fans. With the portrayal of Arjun he has captured the hearts of millions of fans nationally and globally.

