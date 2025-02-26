As preparations for the celebrations are underway, Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is among the many visitors who have joined the event.

Preparations for Mahashivratri at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore have begun, with devotees and special guests arriving to take part in the grand event. The night-long celebration, set to take place on February 26, will feature meditation sessions, musical performances, and spiritual discourses.

As preparations for the celebrations are underway, Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is among the many visitors who have joined the event. Varma, who had earlier completed the Inner Engineering course at the centre, shared how meditation has helped him.

"Last year, I did the Inner Engineering course here, and the meditation helped me...As soon as I knew I had some time, I called the people here...They said we are celebrating Mahashivratri, and everyone here is working towards this big big celebration. So, I am here. I want to spend as much time as I can here. This is my first Mahashivratri here. I am very excited to see the celebration...," the actor told ANI.

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia also visited the center for the first time and shared his thoughts on meditation and his connection with Sadhguru's teachings. "It is my first time here. I am slowly learning the art of meditation, and I have been listening to Sadhguru for quite some time. I thank Sadhguru and his team for having me here for tomorrow's event. I just want to experience that, as I said, it's all a learning process for me...," said the former footballer.

German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann, who has been following the Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center for years and will be performing at the event, shared that she has been "meditating on Mahashivratri for the whole night." "...I will perform tomorrow on Mahashivratri at the Isha Yoga Center...I have been watching the Isha livestream for 6 years. I have been meditating on Mahashivratri for the whole night. So, I share a very deep connection with this auspicious day," Spittmann told ANI.

On Tuesday evening, ahead of the grand celebration, a laser show was held at the Adiyogi statue at the Isha Yoga Center. Young artists were also seen practising for their performances. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are expected to attend the celebrations.

For the first time, Sadhguru will offer the Midnight Mahamantra (Aum Namah Shivaya) Initiation, which is believed to bring well-being and inner peace. In addition, he will unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring a seven-minute guided meditation for daily practice. Meanwhile, Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center will take place from 6 pm on February 26 to 6 am on February 27.

