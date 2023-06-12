The wedding was held in Mumbai in the presence of family members and friends. Here are the pictures from the couple's Jaimala ceremony

Vikram Bhatt with daughter Krishna. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt ties the knot with Vedant Sarda x 00:00

The ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt tied the knot with her boyfriend Vedant Sarda on Sunday in Mumbai. The wedding was held in Mumbai in the presence of family members and friends.

Here are the pictures from the couple's Jaimala ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebs. Actor Bobby Deol was one of the celebs who arrived at the ceremony. Bobby was seen striking a pose with Vikram Bhatt and his family. The 'Animal' actor was spotted in formal attire. He donned a black shirt paired with black trousers.

Mahesh Bhatt was seen accompanied by his daughter Pooja Bhatt and other family members. Sunny Leone dressed in a lehenga attended the wedding with his husband and kids. 'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor who is all set to make her Bollywood debut Krishna Bhatt's horror film '1920 - Horrors of the Heart' also snapped at the function.

Talking about Krishna and Vedant Sarda, the duo got engaged in December 2022.

Vikram took to Instagram and shared that his daughter Krishna got engaged to her beau Vedant Sarda recently. "Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the #fiddlerontheroof"Is this the little girl I carried ...Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older..When did they?When did she get to be a beauty..When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn't it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset...Swiftly flow the days..Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers..Blossoming even as we gaze..Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset Swiftly fly the years One season following another Laiden with happiness and tears," Vikram Bhatt posted.

Krishna also took to Instagram and dropped pictures from her ceremony. The pictures showed the couple smiling and giving different poses for the camera. For the event, Krishna wore yellow and white ethnic wear and jewellery while Vedant opted for a white outfit."A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer," she wrote.

Krishna is a filmmaker. She is all set to come up with a film titled '1920 - Horrors of the Heart'. The film has been presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit and is a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Raj Kishor Khaware. The film is set to debut in theatres on June 23.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever