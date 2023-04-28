Vikramaditya Motwane: Bhavesh Joshi should have been a girl | Exclusive

Vikramaditya Motwane says he often goes back to assess the films he has made and thinks that Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero should have had a woman in the lead.

Vikramaditya Motwane directed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in 2018, a vigilante action drama film starring Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role. The film revolves around a successful vigilante group that fades away with time but resurfaces when one of its members discovers the theft of water by a local politician. Harshvardhan plays the role of Sikandar "Siku" Khanna/Bhavesh Joshi/Insaaf-Man. The film's concept was impressive but was criticised for poor scripting.

Motwane says that he often goes back to his films to assess what went wrong with them. "Good work gets you good work eventually. We all make a piece of work to make the next piece of work. It is always like you are making a movie to make another movie. Each one is an audition for the next - you being able to learn what to do what not to do from your mistakes and your craft... Number one is storytelling. So, I will always go back to movies, and say, okay what could I have done in this film that should have done on paper, not in terms of filmmaking style. I don't think I have ever regretted a filmmaking style. I think any of the regrets, if at all, have always been about the fact that, I should have this part in the story, I should have done that differently," Motwane said3996 during our Sit With Hitlist conversation.

For Bhavesh Joshi, he says he would have changed some things. "I think never said this publicly, but I think Bhavesh should have been a woman. I think Siku's character should have been a woman, and that's a regret... Also it is far more conflict. There is much more conflict. The world thinks it's a guy and turns out to be a girl," he said.

Although, Motwane admits he was delighted with his work in the film, even though it didn't work. "I was very happy with the film, I was very happy with what I did in the film. I was delighted with my work as a director in the film. Up till Jubilee, I thought it was the most accomplished thing that I had done in terms of action sequences and bike chase and all those fight sequences, and, at a deeper level what one wanted to say about society and that kind of stuff. I was happy with it," he admitted.