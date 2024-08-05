Actor Vikrant Massey, the brand ambassador of prominent ride-hailing service app, spoke about the kind of films he would like to associate himself with at an event in New Delhi

"I come from a background where I witnessed societal disparities first hand, and the 'Ride To Donate' campaign aims to overcome these disparities," said actor Vikrant Massey, who is also the brand ambassador of prominent ride-hailing service app, inDrive. Massey was addressing the gathering during a special event in New Delhi recently. The event saw a substantial donation of Rs. 34,00,000 to CRY India to reinforce its commitment to social responsibility and community support. This generous contribution, facilitated through the Vikrant Massey, marks a significant step in the company's mission to make a meaningful impact on underprivileged communities.

Vikrant Massey expressed his heartfelt gratitude and pride during the event. "It's a moment of great pride to be associated. I am overwhelmed but grateful to be part of this noble endeavor. As an actor, I associate with many brands, but I have never felt so happy and satisfied as I do today, collaborating with inDrive and CRY. What CRY has been doing for the past 40-42 years is unparalleled. It requires immense courage to wake up every day and strive to make an impact despite continuous setbacks. Education is the backbone of a stable future, and through this partnership, we hope to provide that foundation to many underprivileged children," he said.

Massey elaborated on the synergy between his values and the brand's mission. "Our value systems align perfectly. As a storyteller, I aspire to challenge injustices and represent the common man. inDrive shares this vision of giving back to the community in whatever capacity possible. This collaboration with CRY India feels like the beginning of a significant journey towards creating a positive change. What we are doing today is like a drop in the ocean, but it is the beginning of something much bigger," he added.

"I strive to challenge the injustices I see around me by telling stories that inspire and give voice to the common man. Even in projects like '12th Fail,' my goal as a creative professional is to represent and advocate for the everyday individual. This is why partnering with them feels so right. They share this vision. They are a young company, operating in 14-16 cities, driven not by profit or accolades but by a genuine desire to give back in any capacity they can. This alignment of values is what drew me to inDrive, making this collaboration one of the proudest associations of my career," he added.