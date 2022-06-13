Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal-starrer 'Sector 36' begins shoot

The makers took to social media to announce their latest project through a special video. The video builds a sense of curiosity using the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system

Picture Courtesy: PR

A crime-thriller titled 'Sector 36' is in the works. The film stars 'Haseen Dillruba' actor Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, who is known for his work in films like 'Omkara', 'Gulaal', 'Dabangg 2' and 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise.

The film, which rolled its cameras on Monday, is being produced by Maddock Films, the production house has delivered films like the Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiui revenge drama 'Badlapur', the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor horror-comedy 'Stree' and the Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy-drama 'Mimi' which recently bagged the Best Actress Award for its lead at the 22nd edition of IIFA.

The makers took to social media to announce their latest project through a special video. The video builds a sense of curiosity using the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system. As we discover what happens to the roach in the end, one is truly intrigued with the suspense surrounding this film!

Show full article